Why Fall Is The Best Time To Prune These Summer-Flowering Shrubs

Many consider the best practice for fall pruning is to simply not do it. However, there are benefits to performing a light, initial pruning on your summer-flowing shrubs during autumn. Pruning back some branches can lessen the load of snow and ice over winter, and help reduce the risk of winter wind damage. It's also an ideal time to get rid of any diseases that may have latched on to limbs and leaves to help keep them from spreading in the spring. With that in mind, dead and diseased limbs should be your targets during early fall pruning, along with any damaged areas that may not make it through the winter.

As is the case when you prune plants in any season, it is essential to start with clean, sharp pruning shears. This allows plants to more quickly heal over the cuts that are made and will prevent spreading diseases. A pair of quality shears like Fiskar's bypass pruning shears will give years of reliable use if maintained and regularly sharpened. Even though fall is much cooler than summer, you should still avoid pruning during the high-sun, midday hours. This is typically considered the worst time of day to prune plants, as it can add stress and opens the plant up to possible sunburn effects.

Once you begin pruning your shrubs, remove any dead or diseased limbs and leaves you see. Again, err on the side of caution and avoid removing too much from the shrub. As you prune, make sure you cut at the proper angle — approximately 45 degrees — and properly dispose of all your clippings afterward. If the clippings are not burned, you can douse them with horticultural oil to help prevent the spread of insects and disease.