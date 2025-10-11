Amazon Is Selling A Double-Sided Weeding Tool That Buyers Can't Stop Raving About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Not all weeding tools are created equal, but occasionally, one comes along that far surpasses its peers when it comes to utility. The Nisaku NJP 650 Hori Hori Japanese weeding knife has a 4.8-star rating out of 5 on Amazon, with 89% of reviewers giving it 5 stars. No reviewers gave the tool 1 or 2 stars, which is a considerable feat. This 10-ounce stainless steel knife with a wooden handle features a 7.25-inch blade, designed for multitasking in the garden. Based on a large number of user reviews, it appears to tackle its tasks well. After all, what are the chances of 9,100 garden-tool fans being wrong?
Still wondering what a hori hori is? It's a knife with two cutting edges, one serrated and one straight. The blade face has inches and millimeters marked on it so you know how far down you're digging. This feature can be handy when planting flower bulbs at a specific depth. The hori hori was designed hundreds of years ago in Japan to dig up root vegetables and slice through mountain vegetation. The serrated side works like a saw to cut through tough, wood-like roots, while the straight edge makes clean cuts through leaves and thinner stems and stalks. Its slightly curved blade makes it useful for digging.
Though it's not a camping knife, it could come in handy as an emergency camping supply. I may even make starting a campfire with wet wood easier by using it to slice off the outer layers of damp bark and wood. No matter how you use it, many users give this knife rave reviews, so let's delve into why it's highly rated and what makes it unique.
What users say about the Nisaku hori hori knife
The main feature most reviewers noted is the sharpness of the blades, followed by the tool's versatility. Reviewer Liv Mason states, "This tool is incredibly handy!" She said it's easy to use for weeding, digging, planting, and gardening work that requires precision. "It's become my go-to tool. This one is definitely worth considering," she added. Another reviewer said it also works well as a foraging tool, stating, "It's shaped perfectly for digging out and around roots and for digging up mushrooms for study and identification."
A small percentage of users gave the knife 3 stars, specifically mentioning the hori hori handle and sheath design in their reviews. Some find the shape of the handle uncomfortable, especially when using the knife for an extended period. Safety is another concern some have with this knife. One user noted that there's no guard between the handle and the blades, and said her hand slipped while using the tool, resulting in a slice to her skin. Several reviewers, including those who gave it 5 stars, complained about the flimsiness of the sheath. One user said the sheath actually tore the first time they put the knife in it.
The blade's sharpness is a bit of a double-edged sword, no pun intended. Southern Garden remarked in a review video that wearing gloves while using the tool is a good idea, as she has accidentally cut herself several times when not wearing them. Many other users also wrote about being surprised by how sharp the blade edges are. It's definitely worth wearing thick work gloves when using the hori hori rather than thin cotton gardening gloves. All in all, this knife could be an essential tool for beginning gardeners, as well as the more experienced.