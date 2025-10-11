Amazon Is Selling A Double-Sided Weeding Tool That Buyers Can't Stop Raving About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not all weeding tools are created equal, but occasionally, one comes along that far surpasses its peers when it comes to utility. The Nisaku NJP 650 Hori Hori Japanese weeding knife has a 4.8-star rating out of 5 on Amazon, with 89% of reviewers giving it 5 stars. No reviewers gave the tool 1 or 2 stars, which is a considerable feat. This 10-ounce stainless steel knife with a wooden handle features a 7.25-inch blade, designed for multitasking in the garden. Based on a large number of user reviews, it appears to tackle its tasks well. After all, what are the chances of 9,100 garden-tool fans being wrong?

Still wondering what a hori hori is? It's a knife with two cutting edges, one serrated and one straight. The blade face has inches and millimeters marked on it so you know how far down you're digging. This feature can be handy when planting flower bulbs at a specific depth. The hori hori was designed hundreds of years ago in Japan to dig up root vegetables and slice through mountain vegetation. The serrated side works like a saw to cut through tough, wood-like roots, while the straight edge makes clean cuts through leaves and thinner stems and stalks. Its slightly curved blade makes it useful for digging.

Though it's not a camping knife, it could come in handy as an emergency camping supply. I may even make starting a campfire with wet wood easier by using it to slice off the outer layers of damp bark and wood. No matter how you use it, many users give this knife rave reviews, so let's delve into why it's highly rated and what makes it unique.