There are some insects you should think twice about killing, should you see them in your garden, such as bees. Grasshoppers, however, do not fall into that category, as they can quickly devastate your vegetable garden, ravenously chewing leaves all the way to the stem. As a result, should you notice signs that grasshoppers are infringing on your garden plot, it is imperative to quickly take action to prevent a full-on plague from occurring. While there are a number of ways to help protect your crops, vinegar is the kitchen staple some gardeners use to deter grasshoppers.

There are actually quite a few unexpected uses for vinegar around your lawn and garden, including driving away pests such as insects and small rodents. It is the smell of vinegar that is thought to be the key to deterring grasshoppers and other pests. Not only is the acidic scent of vinegar unpleasant to insects, it can also serve as an irritant to their sensitive scent receptors and disrupt the pheromone trail many insects rely on in order to follow each other to a food source. This is why vinegar is often used to clean grills and outdoor furniture, as it helps keep scavenging insects away.

While vinegar can be an effective deterrent, it also has limitations. For one, although vinegar can be effective in preventing grasshoppers from taking an interest in your garden initially and can push out a handful of individuals, it is not able to drive away a horde of hoppers. So, if your garden is already overrun with grasshoppers, you'll need to find another solution. Additionally, vinegar remains effective for a relatively short period of time following application. Therefore, you will need to reapply often in order to keep grasshoppers at bay.