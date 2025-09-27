Need A New Hiking Backpack? Make Sure It Has This Potentially Life-Saving Feature

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hiking is a great adventure, whether you're venturing deep into the woods or scaling a hillside trail. Before you head out, though, be sure you're keeping safe on your next mountain adventure. For example, you'll want to bring along some safety items — and a whistle should be one of them.

This is a vital safety feature that could save your life on a hike. If something goes wrong during your outdoor adventure, a whistle is likely to be heard farther away than your voice. Also, think about what yelling does to your throat. How long do you think you can keep doing it? If you were hiking alone and had to wait for another hiker or group to find you, you could yell your voice right away. With a whistle, you're taking away that strain on your vocal chords and allowing yourself more time to alert people to your need for assistance. This is why they're so important when it comes to staying safe on a solo hike.

One problem with whistles, though, is that they're small, and they can be easy to lose at the bottom of your backpack. So, to ensure you choose the right backpack for your hike, consider finding one with a built-in whistle.