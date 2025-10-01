When And How To Prune Your Tomato Plants In Early Fall

When fall is in the air and the weather begins to feel a little crisper, you may start to think about those plants in your garden that aren't as cold-hardy as others. Tomatoes are one of those plants that aren't cut out for sustaining fruit growth in the colder months. That means there's a point where you'll want to harvest the last of your crop, and do something to help protect your plants for their dormancy during the winter if you live where it gets below 50 degrees for an extended time. Colder weather will start to slow the growth of your tomatoes, but there is something you can do to speed it up — prune them, which can help bring dying tomato plants back to life.

Pruning your tomato plants should happen at least a month before the first frost. If you're in a northern region or live at a higher altitude, that means you'll want to do this before fall arrives on the calendar. In more southern states, you can wait longer for that last pruning of the growing season. Keep in mind that for healthy tomato plants, it's essential to prune off dead and diseased leaves and stems regularly.

Before you begin pruning your plants, it's important to know whether you have determinate or indeterminate tomatoes. The easiest way to tell the difference is that determinate tomato plants are bush-like and only grow to about 3 feet, while indeterminate ones grow along vines and need trellises to keep them off the ground. You don't really need to prune determinate tomatoes, but your indeterminate tomatoes will benefit from pruning.