A Little Mountain Town In California That's A Great Leaf-Peeping Destination
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The town of Bishop is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts throughout the year, thanks to the bevvy of available activities, including hiking, rock climbing, mountaineering, fishing, and cross-country skiing. However, during early autumn, this little mountain town in California is also a great leaf-peeping destination as the leaves begin to turn to fiery shades of yellow, orange, and red. Compared to many of the most popular spots for viewing fall foliage across the country, the Eastern Sierra Mountains surrounding Bishop boast a relatively elongated display of autumn coloration. In fact, the town proclaims to have the longest period of fall colors in the Golden State.
The long and vibrant coloration in the area surrounding Bishop is largely due to a couple of factors — the type of trees and the area's topography. The primary trees responsibly for the array of autumnal colors are aspen, willow, and cottonwood. Mountain alder and, in some specific spots, California black oak also add to the incredible scenery. Most often, the changing of the leaves begins in the higher elevations right around the autumn equinox, which falls in the third week of September. Over successive weeks, the swath of fall colors works its way from the mountains above Bishop to the valleys below. As a result, the array of autumn colors typically extends until at least Halloween.
Things to do while surrounded by fall foliage in Bishop
Viewing fall leaves is certainly an event unto itself. However, autumn is also a perfect time to enjoy numerous other outdoor activities in the Bishop area, with the gorgeous foliage as a backdrop. Going on a fall hike is actually a great way to take in the autumn colors and see some of the dramatic landscapes of the Sierra Nevadas. There are numerous day hike trails in close proximity to Bishop. This includes multiple trails in Bishop Creek Canyon, which is also thought to be one of the best spots to peep fall leaves. While the weather is often perfect for hiking this time of year, it is important to dress appropriately for a fall hike, as the temperatures can dip in a hurry at elevation. There are also dozens of top-notch trails for running surrounding Bishop.
Fishermen have literally dozens of creeks, streams, rivers, and lakes to choose from, many of which offer good fishing year around and are surrounded by incredible color during fall. The area is particularly renown as a trout hotspot for fly fishermen. Many of the areas frequented by both hikers and fishermen are also outstanding areas for wildlife viewing and birding. It's a good idea to always carry a camera and a pair of field glasses like the Bushnell H20 Waterproof Binoculars for viewing and capturing images of the wildlife as well as the fall foliage whenever you partake in any of these activities during autumn.
Those looking for even more strenuous activities should consider rock climbing or bouldering at Owens River Gorge. Another option is to hike to nearby Mt. Whitney, which is the tallest mountain in the Lower 48 states. For serious climbers, Mt. Whitney is considered one of the best treks to prepare for Mt. Everest.