A Little Mountain Town In California That's A Great Leaf-Peeping Destination

Viewing fall leaves is certainly an event unto itself. However, autumn is also a perfect time to enjoy numerous other outdoor activities in the Bishop area, with the gorgeous foliage as a backdrop. Going on a fall hike is actually a great way to take in the autumn colors and see some of the dramatic landscapes of the Sierra Nevadas. There are numerous day hike trails in close proximity to Bishop. This includes multiple trails in Bishop Creek Canyon, which is also thought to be one of the best spots to peep fall leaves. While the weather is often perfect for hiking this time of year, it is important to dress appropriately for a fall hike, as the temperatures can dip in a hurry at elevation. There are also dozens of top-notch trails for running surrounding Bishop.

Fishermen have literally dozens of creeks, streams, rivers, and lakes to choose from, many of which offer good fishing year around and are surrounded by incredible color during fall. The area is particularly renown as a trout hotspot for fly fishermen. Many of the areas frequented by both hikers and fishermen are also outstanding areas for wildlife viewing and birding. It's a good idea to always carry a camera and a pair of field glasses like the Bushnell H20 Waterproof Binoculars for viewing and capturing images of the wildlife as well as the fall foliage whenever you partake in any of these activities during autumn.

Those looking for even more strenuous activities should consider rock climbing or bouldering at Owens River Gorge. Another option is to hike to nearby Mt. Whitney, which is the tallest mountain in the Lower 48 states. For serious climbers, Mt. Whitney is considered one of the best treks to prepare for Mt. Everest.