How To Determine If Pearl's Premium Grass Seed Is Right For Your Yard

A beautiful, healthy lawn is not only a source of pride for homeowners, it provides a host of benefits as well, providing habitat for various wildlife and microbes, preventing wind and water erosion, and even creating a cooling effect in hot weather. While some homeowners prefer to have less yard work and add clever alternatives to grass for a no-mow garden, many others would love to have lush green grass cover their front and back yards. There are many lawncare myths floating around that you can stop believing, but one fact is that having lush grass and a beautiful lawn is going to involve some work. But what if it didn't have to involve as much work as the typical grass lawn does? Pearl's Premium grass seed is a low-maintenance seed that is slow-growing, and handles drought conditions well. This means less mowing and watering for you.

One popular feature of this great grass seed is that you can mow just once a month, particularly if you follow the ⅓ lawn mowing rule for a luscious green yard. There is also a potentially significant reduction in water usage: Depending on where you live, the grass rarely needs watering. In fact, you may not have to water it at all once you get it fully established. Fertilize twice a year with organic fertilizer — like Sunday Lawn Kickstart granular lawn fertilizer — and aerate and over seed annually. For most people, that's all there is to it once the lawn is well established. But it's important to know there's a significant amount of elbow grease involved up front.