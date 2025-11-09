How To Determine If Pearl's Premium Grass Seed Is Right For Your Yard
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A beautiful, healthy lawn is not only a source of pride for homeowners, it provides a host of benefits as well, providing habitat for various wildlife and microbes, preventing wind and water erosion, and even creating a cooling effect in hot weather. While some homeowners prefer to have less yard work and add clever alternatives to grass for a no-mow garden, many others would love to have lush green grass cover their front and back yards. There are many lawncare myths floating around that you can stop believing, but one fact is that having lush grass and a beautiful lawn is going to involve some work. But what if it didn't have to involve as much work as the typical grass lawn does? Pearl's Premium grass seed is a low-maintenance seed that is slow-growing, and handles drought conditions well. This means less mowing and watering for you.
One popular feature of this great grass seed is that you can mow just once a month, particularly if you follow the ⅓ lawn mowing rule for a luscious green yard. There is also a potentially significant reduction in water usage: Depending on where you live, the grass rarely needs watering. In fact, you may not have to water it at all once you get it fully established. Fertilize twice a year with organic fertilizer — like Sunday Lawn Kickstart granular lawn fertilizer — and aerate and over seed annually. For most people, that's all there is to it once the lawn is well established. But it's important to know there's a significant amount of elbow grease involved up front.
Pearl's Premium grass seed works best with light to medium use
As great as Pearl's Premium grass seed sounds, how do you know if it is the right grass seed for your yard? You will need to put in some work during the first year to get this seed established. Some homeowners may not want to bother with care tips that include watering daily for the first month if it isn't raining (twice daily if you are seeding over an existing yard or live in the southwest or southeast), fertilizing, and overseeding for the next season. Pearl's Premium grows fine in all 50 states and in Canada too. If you live in warmer regions (USDA zones 7 through 10), you need to adjust for the heat and water twice per day for the first 30 days, then once or twice per week with an inch of water after that in the hotter months. When seeding in these regions, wait until early spring or late in the fall to seed the yard when the soil is 70 degrees Fahrenheit or less. While overseeding helps prevent weeds, expect weeds that first year, and hand-pull any you find.
Pearl's Premium grass handles light to medium usage. If kids and dogs play in the yard for a little while each day, the grass will be fine. If your dog spends most of the day running back and forth in the same area, the grass will wear out, but this would happen with any type of grass seed. Pearl's Premium is not a good choice for a soccer or baseball field that would have heavy and hard use. For a regular front or back yard, however, this grass seed is going to be just fine, and save you time, water, and effort in the long run.