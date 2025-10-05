Love Affordable Camping Adventures? Head To This National Forest Located On The East Coast

If you're new to camping or traveling with the whole family, White Mountain National Forest has several campgrounds that balance affordability with convenience. Located along the Kancamagus Highway, Jigger Johnson Campground is the only site in the forest with coin-operated hot showers, making it a rare treat for campers who like a little extra comfort. It has 75 sites, drinking water, bathrooms, and easy access to iconic spots like Sabbaday Falls. At $23 to $26 per night (bring cash for self-service check-in), it's a budget-friendly way to enjoy prime White Mountain views without sacrificing the basics.

Then there's Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Notch State Park. It has nearly 100 wooded tent sites, flush toilets, coin-operated showers, a camp store, dishwashing stations, and picnic tables. Even with more amenities, it stays relatively affordable: Typical site fees are around $35 per night. It's also a gateway to many trails. From here, you can access the 3.2-mile Lonesome Lake Trail for lake views and a moderate 1,000 feet of elevation gain. Or you can traverse the 8.7-mile Franconia Notch Recreation Path for a less strenuous trek that visits the Old Man of the Mountain Historic Site, Echo Lake, the Basin, and Flume Gorge.

For an advanced hiking adventure, take the Franconia Ridge Loop counterclockwise via the Falling Waters Trailhead. This strenuous route will take you past Cloudland Falls and Stairs Falls, then up to Little Haystack, Mount Lincoln, and Mount Lafayette along a ridgeline with incredible views. If you take this trail, you'll need to make sure you know how to physically prepare for a long-distance hike. As you come back down Old Bridal Path, you can stop at the Greenleaf Hut, where the Appalachian Mountain Club staff prepares snacks and drinks — just don't forget to bring cash.