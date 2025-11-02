The Beautiful Rose Variety That's Actually An Invasive Flower

If you unknowingly planted mutliflora roses, or if they've spread into your yard from outside it, then you'll want to remove them as thoroughly as possible. These plants are difficult to get rid of, but not impossible. Prevention is the easiest method of control, so avoid planting multiflora roses and keep an eye out for any seedlings sprouting in your yard or garden. If the plants are already established, you'll need to take aggressive action as soon as possible to prevent them from spreading further.

Start by cutting the plants down as much as possible, ideally before they begin to grow berries. You may need to cut the same plant multiple times before it dies, so watch the area carefully for new growth. You can mow over them if they're short, although you should dig up the entire plant if you're able to. Remember to wear gloves, and be careful of the thorns. To make the process easier, use a long-handled weeding tool to avoid crouching on the ground for long periods of time.

Unfortunately, if there are too many multiflora roses or if they keep coming back, you may need to resort to chemical controls. Read the instructions on the herbicide thoroughly before using it, and follow them closely. After you've removed as much of the plant as you can, monitor the area closely for new growth. There may be seeds lingering in the soil. Mow the area regularly to cut down new seedlings as they emerge.