The US State That Is Home To The Most Black Bears In America

You may never actually see one, but black bears are everywhere. With an estimated 900,000 across North America, these fur-clad introverts are the continent's most common bear species. Although they're not exactly rare, they don't make a habit of introducing themselves. Black bears are notoriously shy, often skittering off the moment they catch a whiff of you, thanks to a sense of smell that's roughly seven times stronger than a bloodhound's. Most of the time, hikers will never know how close they came to a bear that already slipped quietly away. And while black bear populations have been steady in many locations, they are even venturing beyond their traditional ranges, occasionally popping up in states like Ohio, where locals haven't seen them in generations.

But one state leads the pack — or, rather, the paw. Alaska boasts more than 100,000 black bears, by far the largest population in the United States. Putting that in perspective, California's 35,000 black bears seem like a family reunion compared to Alaska's statewide bear bonanza. Maine ties the Golden State with around 35,000, and Idaho isn't far behind with 30,000. But don't leave out Oregon and Washington state, both tied at roughly 27,500 black bears. So what makes Alaska the reigning black bear capital? Two words: space and snacks. Vast, untouched wilderness means endless room to roam, and a smorgasbord of salmon runs, berries, and roots keeps them well-fed. Add in a cooler climate that still offers enough foraging time, and Alaska becomes bear paradise. It's the perfect recipe for a thriving population — just don't expect the bears to thank you for visiting.