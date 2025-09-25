South Carolina Is Set To Open A New State Park For The First Time In 20 Years
South Carolina is working on adding another state park to the 47 already located throughout the state. In spring 2026, South Carolina will be adding another 6,200 acres to the 90,000 acres already covered by state parks, with Black River State Park. What makes this new park stand out from the others in the state is that it is the state's very first riverine park. This means, in this case, that the park space will be scattered linearly along the Black River from the communities of Kingstree to Georgetown. Not only is this park plan meant to offer visitors some fun river recreation, it will also help conserve natural habitats in Williamsburg and Georgetown counties.
In the expanse of this riverine park, there will be a network of 13 individual parks open to the public scattered along a 70-mile stretch of Black River, along with boat ramps, trails, treehouses, campsites, and more. The idea for this park has been in the works since 2021. Since the Black River is located solely in South Carolina, those who advocated for the Black River Initiative and this new state park sought to protect the area while making it more accessible to those who wish to enjoy time on the water. While it may have taken a few years to get the park ready for visitors, the variety of recreation opportunities should be worth the wait. And at Black River, you're only a two-hour drive to Congaree National Park, an underrated place to appreciate fall foliage.
Things to do at Black River State Park
One of the things that stands out about Black River is that it is a mostly pristine Coastal Plain river, which means it's a nearly-flat landscape, meandering through swamps, forests and farmlands as it drains towards the Atlantic Ocean. This makes it an ideal river to host all sorts of camping sites and adventure areas. The river has a dark color resembling tea, due to the tannins from the leaves and swamps in its area, which is where it got its name. Many people already adventure down this river in kayaks and canoes, but integrating it into a start park opens up the river to even more visitors. This new park may offer some inspiration to start looking for the best kayak for you.
Aside from fun on the river, there will also be boardwalks and trails for people to walk along to see the wildlife in the area. Plus, water access points will make it easy for paddlers and kayakers to get out at different spots to see what else there is to offer. If you're itching to stay the night or weekend along the Black River, there will be primitive campsites. If you're looking for another breathtaking place to camp, this is it. For those who want to spend a day at the park, there will also be picnic shelters and restrooms available at many of the parks. You can expect all the amenities you'd look for at a state park, including the beautiful scenery. With all of that lush wetland and the stretch of this river, there is also plenty of wildlife to see, including woodpeckers, amphibians, and salamanders.