South Carolina Is Set To Open A New State Park For The First Time In 20 Years

One of the things that stands out about Black River is that it is a mostly pristine Coastal Plain river, which means it's a nearly-flat landscape, meandering through swamps, forests and farmlands as it drains towards the Atlantic Ocean. This makes it an ideal river to host all sorts of camping sites and adventure areas. The river has a dark color resembling tea, due to the tannins from the leaves and swamps in its area, which is where it got its name. Many people already adventure down this river in kayaks and canoes, but integrating it into a start park opens up the river to even more visitors. This new park may offer some inspiration to start looking for the best kayak for you.

Aside from fun on the river, there will also be boardwalks and trails for people to walk along to see the wildlife in the area. Plus, water access points will make it easy for paddlers and kayakers to get out at different spots to see what else there is to offer. If you're itching to stay the night or weekend along the Black River, there will be primitive campsites. If you're looking for another breathtaking place to camp, this is it. For those who want to spend a day at the park, there will also be picnic shelters and restrooms available at many of the parks. You can expect all the amenities you'd look for at a state park, including the beautiful scenery. With all of that lush wetland and the stretch of this river, there is also plenty of wildlife to see, including woodpeckers, amphibians, and salamanders.