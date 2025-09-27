Why A Norwegian Fjords Cruise Should Be Your Next Outdoor Adventure
Have you been dreaming of taking a fabulous cruise that lets you explore the great outdoors in new and unique places? A cruise ship adventure to the Norwegian fjords should be on your bucket list. From cascading cliffs to magnificent waterfalls and glaciers, you'll get to see views in person that you may only have dreamed of. It's a truly picturesque experience.
You may think that going on a cruise means spending your entire vacation on a ship, but that's not always the case. As well as enjoying the cruise's own amenities — such as golfing, swimming, and dining — you can book cruise experiences that take you offshore and into the heart of cities and countrysides. In Norway, if you have enough time off the ship, you can even go glacier hiking; just be sure to bring your hiking essentials in case of an emergency. Before booking your cruise through the Norwegian fjords, though, it's a good idea to learn about all the other things worth seeing and doing.
Outdoor adventures on your Norwegian cruise
There's more than one option out there when it comes to taking in the breathtaking views of the Norwegian fjords. If you book a cruise with Scenic, you can add helicopter and submersible adventures to your itinerary, which offer a truly unique way to view the fjords and see what Norway has to offer. Flightseeing lets you get a bird's eye perspective, while a trip in the submersible will allow you to discover what's under those chilly waters from the comfort of an acrylic sphere. This could even be your next successful whale watching adventure. Notably, there is a whale-watching season in Norway, which means your chances of spotting these watery giants are greater from the middle of January through April, as well as early May to early November.
If all that seems like it's too far out of your comfort zone, consider booking a cruise with Oceania Cruises. On shore excursions, you can enjoy a carriage ride through Oslo or opt for a walking tour in Roseslottet Park. The carriage tour is about an hour long, while the walking tour is three hours. Both options let you get off the ship and experience Norway's capital in person. Be sure to learn about the area's history, admire its gorgeous architecture, and indulge in some of the culinary delights, from fragrant apples to delicious seafood.
The best time to book your cruise is between January and March, or about a year before a high-demand cruise. If you're looking to save money on your next outdoor adventure, knowing the best time to invest in your trip will help.