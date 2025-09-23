If You Want To Catch A Glimpse Of A Bald Eagle, You Might Want To Visit Alaska

One of the best places to spot wild bald eagles is the Alaska Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve, where over 3,000 of these birds come to stay each fall. In November, the preserve even hosts a festival celebrating them. Other places in Alaska to see bald eagles include Turnagain Arm, the Kenai River, Southeast Alaska, and Prince William Sound. They're most often found along waterways, hunting for fish and smaller birds. Fishing ports, where scraps are plentiful, are prime eagle-watching locations, as are landfills.

Adult bald eagles can stand over 2 feet tall and weigh up to 14 pounds, so they're pretty hard to miss. Their distinctive white head and brown bodies — common to both males and females — also make them easy to spot. It's possible you'll hear their sharp, piercing cry before you see them, too. In states with smaller populations, you may spot only one or two at a time, but in Alaska, the chances of seeing a group of them are much higher.

Spotting bald eagles in the wild is an unforgettable experience, and knowing the rules for watching them in nature will help protect both yourself and the birds. Meanwhile, these common-sense safety tips will make your next wildlife adventure even more enjoyable.