How To Keep Your Garden Roses Blooming In Fall

Whether you grow tea roses or shrub roses, keeping them blooming during the fall can be a bit tricky. If you want to get the last flush of blooms as the days grow shorter and the temperatures grow cooler, the best things to do for your rose bushes in the autumn include a final round of pruning and deadheading combined with careful watering and mulching.

However, this process can be a bit nuanced. Modern rose gardeners are rethinking fall rose care based on what the plants need to prepare for winter. According to David Austen Roses, your fall rose care schedule depends on your climate. In southern climates, the end-of-season deadheading can happen in September to trigger a magnificent round of blooms about 45 days later.

In northern climates, your roses are slowing down around Labor Day, and deadheading isn't recommended after that. The general rule is to stop fertilizing and deadheading about 6 to 8 weeks before your first frost, being careful not to over-prune. If you prune too much too soon, it promotes late fall growth, which can be tender and susceptible to early hard freezes.