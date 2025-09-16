A Partial Solar Eclipse Is Coming: Here Are The Best Spots For Catching A Glimpse

Solar eclipses are breathtaking celestial events — and you may be able to see one September 21st, 2025, depending on where on the planet you're standing. Although this is only a partial solar eclipse, rather than a total that would plunge areas in the path of totality into darkness, September's event is one that amateur and veteran astronomers alike can still enjoy. After all, not only is it set to take place the day before the equinox, but it's also projected that the moon will cover around 80% of the sun during this event, with the exact percentage dependent on location.

If that sounds interesting, you'll likely want to know where the partial solar eclipse will be visible on September 21st. This show-stopping event is for the southern hemisphere alone this time, visible only in a small area around the continents of Australia and Antarctica. Since this is the last eclipse of the year according to NASA, folks in the northern hemisphere will have to keep an eye out for next year's celestial events.

Before diving into the exact spots where this partial solar eclipse is projected to be visible — and what areas will see the most coverage — it's important to know how to view one safety, especially if this is your first time watching a solar eclipse. Even in the case of a partial solar eclipse, you should never look directly at the sun with the naked eye, binoculars, and other devices. Instead, to safely view an eclipse, it's essential to purchase certified viewers or glasses: Look for printed text on the temples that the glasses meet ISO — International Organization for Standardization — regulations). And just because the sun's blocked for a couple hours, don't forget to regularly apply sunscreen while you're outside.