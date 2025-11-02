Repurpose An Old Microfiber Cloth To Easily Maintain Your Garden Tools

If you've ever left tools in an old shed for a few years, you may have noticed that they've developed a layer of rust, especially if you live near the ocean, where the air is salty. While a bit of rust may not seem like a big deal, over time, it can weaken metal and cause your garden tools to deteriorate faster than they otherwise would. Rust can be a major issue for shears, loppers, and pruners. Not only will it cause them to wear out faster, but once these tools begin to corrode, they lock up like old, arthritic joints. That's why it's a good idea to maintain all of your essential gardening tools with the help of a microfiber cloth.

If you have a microfiber cloth that you use to clean your windows or glasses, consider leaving one just like it in your shed next to the spray can of WD-40 you use for your lawn and garden to lubricate your tools. The cloth can be used to absorb excess oil so that the tools aren't slippery when you need to use them. If you ever leave tools out in your yard or on your porch and they get rained on, you can also use the rag to dry them off before they start to rust. A microfiber cloth is especially excellent for getting into those nooks and crannies to remove dirt, which can corrode your tools.