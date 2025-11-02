Repurpose An Old Microfiber Cloth To Easily Maintain Your Garden Tools
If you've ever left tools in an old shed for a few years, you may have noticed that they've developed a layer of rust, especially if you live near the ocean, where the air is salty. While a bit of rust may not seem like a big deal, over time, it can weaken metal and cause your garden tools to deteriorate faster than they otherwise would. Rust can be a major issue for shears, loppers, and pruners. Not only will it cause them to wear out faster, but once these tools begin to corrode, they lock up like old, arthritic joints. That's why it's a good idea to maintain all of your essential gardening tools with the help of a microfiber cloth.
If you have a microfiber cloth that you use to clean your windows or glasses, consider leaving one just like it in your shed next to the spray can of WD-40 you use for your lawn and garden to lubricate your tools. The cloth can be used to absorb excess oil so that the tools aren't slippery when you need to use them. If you ever leave tools out in your yard or on your porch and they get rained on, you can also use the rag to dry them off before they start to rust. A microfiber cloth is especially excellent for getting into those nooks and crannies to remove dirt, which can corrode your tools.
How to use microfiber cloths to prevent and treat rusty garden tools
A can of WD-40 and a microfiber cloth are great for preventing rust, but when your tools have already rusted, restoring them is simple, and the cloth will again come in handy. If you have a pair of pliers, for example, that are sealed stiff, try soaking them in vinegar overnight. After you remove them from the vinegar, knock any heavy rust off with a wire brush and then use steel wool and oil to polish them. You can also mix baking soda with water to create a paste that should lift rust off your tools. Once you've completed those steps, dry off your tools with your microfiber cloth.
Prevent rust from forming in the first place by storing your tools properly. If your shed has a leaky roof, for example, move your tools elsewhere until the leak is repaired. Adding insulation to your shed where you store your garden tools will also help prevent rust by buffering the temperature changes, which helps prevent condensation. A well-insulated shed will also add serious value to your home. It's also a good idea to wipe your garden tools off with your cloth and store them hanging up, which helps ensure they stay dry.