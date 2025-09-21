DIY Or Professional: How To Determine The Best Way To Screen-In Your Patio

As DIYers, we sometimes bite off a little more than we can chew. You see a project and think, "I can do that!" The next thing you know, the yard is a mess and you're calling in the pros to salvage the job. Instead of adding value to your home, you've used up your annual vacation budget. A screened-in porch or patio is one of those projects that tempts many homeowners. It looks simple enough, but the truth is, depending on local building regulations and what type of porch you have, this project could be beyond the scope of your weekend skills.

So, how can you tell if your project is something you can tackle yourself or if it's best left to a pro? Before you even factor in your skill level, honestly assess what it is you want to accomplish and the current condition of your space. Then, ask yourself if you have the tools and equipment to do the job. Projects like this almost always take longer than expected, so you should also consider the time commitment. Most importantly, you must evaluate whether you can handle the permit process and ensure the work meets safety standards and local building codes.

Before you grab your tools, take a deep dive into permitting and legal requirements. Whether you can do the entire job yourself or have to call a contractor may depend on what is and is not allowed in your municipality.