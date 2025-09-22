The Vibrant Flower That'll Last All The Way Into Fall, But Could Cause Problems In Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are plenty of rewards that come from gardening. Not only are there many reasons gardening is good for your health, there is the visual enjoyment of watching vegetables grow and seeing beautiful flowers bloom in late spring and throughout the summer. It's even better when you have flowers you can plant during the hottest months of summer that bloom all the way into fall, extending the visual appeal of all your hard work by several months. One possible choice for late summer planting is lantana camara. Lantana camara can handle the heat of summer and provides vibrantly colored blooms that can potentially last all the way into fall. This low-maintenance plant is a member of the verbena family and thrives in a variety of habitats. Lantana camara produces berries that are toxic to humans and livestock along with the leaves and has many of the telltale signs of wild berries that are not safe to eat, so if you choose it for your garden, be mindful of where you plant it and keep the kids and pets away from it.

Because of its ability to thrive in a variety of habitats, its resistance to many regularly used herbicides, and its abundant seed production, lantana camara is considered an invasive species in many parts of the world including the United States, particularly in the southeast and Hawaii. It can form thick, dense thickets that can compete with your other plants and it can also cause issues with fire regimes, negatively affecting wildlife. If you live in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, or Hawaii it's better to err on the side of caution and check with your local extension office for any restrictions on planting lantana.