Why You Don't Want To See Blue Jays Flying Around Your Yard

If you enjoy seeing birds in your backyard, you likely put out feeders and use other methods to attract more songbirds. Unfortunately, doing so often results in having some undesirable guests as well. You may be surprised to know that blue jays are one of the birds you don't want near your feeder or flying around your yard. This is because, despite their striking appearance, blue jays have a reputation for loud, obnoxious, destructive, and bullying behavior.

Blue jays are frequently seen from the American Midwest to the Eastern Seaboard. However, due largely to the spreading urban landscape in its natural range, the blue jay has been slowly but surely expanding its range to the northwest US. Currently, the American Southwest is the only region in the Lower 48 that is entirely void of blue jays throughout the year. This means backyard birders in roughly two-thirds of the US face the possibility of having to deal with this menacing bird.

At first glance, the blue jay is a striking creature, with various shades of vivid blues on its wings and tail, accenting its greyish-blue back and white-grey underside. Sadly, these pleasing aesthetics are usually offset by the bird's behavior. For one, blue jays are loud and bordering on hyperactive most of the time. So, for those who enjoy spending some peaceful, relaxing time in their backyard, this can be a nuisance. The loud and frequent vocalizations of blue jays can also attract predator birds, such as hawks. Additionally, they are known to be destructive, often damaging feeders, bird houses, and other objects.