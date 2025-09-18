The Rustic Garden Feature That May Be Attracting Ticks

There are several things you can do to reduce the tick population on your rock walls. Making the rustic walls less appealing to ticks is the objective. While it is impossible to eliminate them from your outdoor areas completely, you can definitely reduce the numbers. Keep all the grassy areas around your home trimmed and get rid of tall weeds and grasses, as these are two places where ticks will get on humans and pets. Get rid of all debris, leaves, brush, and twigs around your home. Keep the grass and weeds trimmed along your rock walls. A possible option for small stone walls would be to fill in nooks and crannies with outdoor-ready caulk or grout. It would be a long process, but it could prevent ticks and rodents from using your rock wall as a place to hide.

Once you have your rock wall area cleared and the grass trimmed along the bottom, there are some ways to make your home garden repel ticks, like adding a variety of plants along the wall that are known to repel ticks, including marigolds, lavender, and rosemary. Not only will it make your rock wall area look beautiful, but it will also help keep the ticks away, too. If you spend a lot of time outdoors, make sure to check yourself and your pets for ticks when you come inside. If you find one on yourself, remove the tick properly and dispose of it by putting it in rubbing alcohol, flushing it down the toilet, or wrapping it tightly in tape and throwing it away. Don't crush them with your fingers, and remember that stepping on them won't kill them.