Choose The Perfect Tomato Plant For Your Garden With These Tips

Tomato plants (Solanum lycopersicum) are a popular choice for backyard vegetable gardens since they're relatively easy to grow and produce lots of delicious fruit. For example, beginning gardeners seeking fuss-free plants often choose cherry tomato vines because they're forgiving yet bountiful, even when their caregivers forget to fertilize them. Plus, many varieties of these small and tasty fruits can be cultivated at home. You can set yourself up for success with tomatoes of any size by choosing healthy seedlings. It's also important to select tomato varieties that can handle the growing conditions of the garden you're preparing for them. This means considering space constraints, weather patterns, and more.

In general, tomato plants need full sun, well-draining soil, and plenty of nutrients since they're heavy feeders. If you live somewhere Jack Frost never visits, you can grow tomatoes as perennials, but most gardeners treat them as annuals, planting new specimens each spring. When selecting tomato seedlings, don't assume that the largest ones are healthier or destined to produce the earliest crop. As tomato seedlings start to outgrow their nursery pots, they're prone to becoming rootbound. When a plant's roots are so crowded that they're poking out of the bottom of its container, there's a good chance that this potentially fatal problem has developed. Crowded roots may struggle to absorb water and nutrients, even after they're placed in a roomier space, unless you carefully unsnarl them first.