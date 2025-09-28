A Group Hiking Tip That'll Keep You Safe On Your Next Adventure
No matter where you're going, group hiking is the way forward. Although some trails are more dangerous than others, hiking alone or in pairs always has its risks. Put simply, when you're with other people, you have a better chance of survival if something horrible happens.
The ultimate tip for safety on a group hike is to always stay together. The group's pace should be cohesive — the person who lags should be in front, so you don't accidentally leave them behind. You should also stop at specific intervals, allowing everyone to regroup and check in with one another. If you're looking out for each other and staying together, you'll all be ready to help if someone gets hurt. This also makes it difficult for anyone to get lost, which can sometimes happen to the person who moves more slowly than everyone else.
Keeping together will also help you know where everyone is on the path, if someone else is approaching, or if there's wildlife of some sort behind you. After all, even tiny animals can pose a threat to hikers.
How to keep your hiking group safe
Communication is key to making sure that everyone's on the same page during a hike, and you should always discuss safety before you hit the trail. You want to make sure you're bringing all the essentials you need in case of an emergency, too. Pre-trip planning can include deciding where you're going to go, how long of a hike you're taking, and what each person should bring with them. Planning out your route is also important: You'll want to ensure each person is experienced enough for your chosen hiking spot.
On the trail, communication is all about being vocal and checking in with each other. Come up with a method of alerting others when you need a break, encounter pain, or if anything else goes wrong — if you're staying close enough together, you should be able to speak up to be heard. If you're falling behind, you'll need to make yourself loud enough for the person ahead to hear you.