A Group Hiking Tip That'll Keep You Safe On Your Next Adventure

No matter where you're going, group hiking is the way forward. Although some trails are more dangerous than others, hiking alone or in pairs always has its risks. Put simply, when you're with other people, you have a better chance of survival if something horrible happens.

The ultimate tip for safety on a group hike is to always stay together. The group's pace should be cohesive — the person who lags should be in front, so you don't accidentally leave them behind. You should also stop at specific intervals, allowing everyone to regroup and check in with one another. If you're looking out for each other and staying together, you'll all be ready to help if someone gets hurt. This also makes it difficult for anyone to get lost, which can sometimes happen to the person who moves more slowly than everyone else.

Keeping together will also help you know where everyone is on the path, if someone else is approaching, or if there's wildlife of some sort behind you. After all, even tiny animals can pose a threat to hikers.