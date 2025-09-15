If You're Planning A Visit To Canada, Be Aware Of The Government's Strict Ban On Hiking

Nova Scotia has long been one of Canada's most alluring travel destinations, beckoning outdoor enthusiasts with its rugged coastlines, storybook fishing villages, and dramatic natural landscapes. Jutting out into the Atlantic Ocean on the country's eastern seaboard, this province blends maritime charm with adventure-ready terrain, offering everything from the steep canyons and highlands to windswept headlands. Cape Breton Highlands National Park offers 26 officially maintained hiking trails, ensuring that you can find a path to match your pace whether you're a casual day stroller or a serious trekker. In fact, Nova Scotia's reputation as a hiking haven has made it a bucket-list destination for those seeking panoramic views of waterfalls, salt marshes, and the endless waves of the Atlantic itself.

Before you start planning your hiking routes, though, a serious warning: Nova Scotia has shut down forest access due to a severe wildfire risk. As of Aug. 5, hiking, camping, fishing, and any trail activity in wooded areas are prohibited under a proclamation issued by the provincial government. The ban, which is being enforced until Oct. 15, or until the drought finally breaks, includes trail systems and invites penalties of up to $25,000 ($18,000 in U.S. dollars) for violators, making it one of the most restrictive outdoor access limitations in recent Canadian history. The province is in the midst of its second-worst wildfire season on record, with drought conditions exacerbating the risk. And one of the ways you can prevent wildfires on your next outdoor adventure is following these necessary closures.