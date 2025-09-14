Here's How To Identify And Treat Tomato Blight Before It's Too Late

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tomatoes are the most popular garden vegetable grown in the United States. Although tomatoes are considered fuss-free plants, that doesn't mean they are without their concerns. One of those is blight, which is quite common and can cause a number of serious issues, including defoliation of tomato plants and damage to the tomatoes themselves. It can also spread quite quickly, infecting your entire garden if you don't take action to control it. Thankfully, blight is pretty easy to spot, with clear physical characteristics. By regularly checking your plants, you can detect and identify this fungal infection early and treat it with a number of solutions, ranging from increasing airflow to applying fungicide.

While gardeners may often hear the term tomato blight as if it is a singular disease, there are actually multiple types of blight to beware of if you are growing tomatoes in your garden. The three types of blight most commonly addressed on gardening sites are early, late, and Septoria, but gardeners should be aware of the fourth type, Southern blight. Each of these different types of blight has unique symptoms and affects tomato plants and fruit in various ways. But, they all have one thing in common — they are caused by fungus (though late blight is now classified as water mold).

With that in mind, it is imperative to know what to look for in order to be able to identify type of blight and monitor each of your tomato plants frequently throughout the season. It is also crucial to take action quickly once you notice the signs in order to salvage the affected plants and prevent the blight from spreading. If you discover the blight too late, you may be left with no choice but to destroy your current crop of tomatoes.