How To Keep Ants Off Your Picnic Blanket Using Herbs And Essential Oils

Picnics are a fun way to enjoy a meal in the great outdoors. They can be romantic, a great way to get together with friends, and a fun time for the family. Ants joining your picnic can take away from the romance and fun, though. Rather than taking away the whimsy of a picnic by surrounding your picnic blanket with ant traps, we've found some natural ideas to try out that use fresh herbs and essential oils to keep ants out of your food and off of your blanket.

Before you start plucking herbs from the garden or riffling through your essential oils, the first step in having an ant-free picnic is ensuring you're using preventative measures. This includes using containers for food travel that keep the bugs out, using a clean picnic blanket that doesn't have any food residue on it, and finding a picnic spot at your destination that doesn't appear to have ant hills nearby.

Now it's time to pack your essential oils and herbs.We've already shown you how to use lemon juice to keep ants away from the pool, and the same principal applies here: These strong smells irritate ants and disrupt their scent trails. For oils, your best defense against ants includes peppermint, eucalyptus, and citrus. For fresh herbs, grab some sprigs of mint, lavender, rosemary, or even some marigold flowers. If you have thriving mint plants, pick some fresh from your garden. You can even use your own homegrown lavender. Cinnamon and garlic powder, which you may already have in your spice rack, can deter ants, too. Here's how to use these herbs and oils to keep your picnic ant-free.