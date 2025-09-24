HGTV's Erin Napier Shares Her Favorite Vegetables To Grow In A Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

HGTV's Erin Napier is known for her yard maintenance tips and home improvement know-how, which are front and center on "Home Town," the show she hosts with her husband, Ben. It seems that she's pretty passionate about cooking, too. In a video with Southern Living, she shared how she grows her favorite salad ingredients in a vegetable garden behind her Mississippi home. In addition to cultivating crisp greens that work in many styles of salads, she focuses on flavor-packed add-ins that are quick and easy to prepare.

Romaine lettuce is a staple in Napier's garden, but her other top picks are the stars of her salads. She especially loves having tomatoes and green onions just a stone's throw from her kitchen. "It's all so fresh," she says in the video, noting how her salads often come together as she harvests the ingredients. "I can plan on whatever meat I'm going to cook, roast a chicken, and then I can walk out here to the garden to make the salad."

Herbs are another element that elevates Napier's salads. Napier is partial to fresh dill, which isn't just for pickles at her house. "I can put dill in my ranch dressing. That's really cool," she says. Dill is awesome for another reason, too: It repels garden pests such as aphids, which can compromise the health of lettuce, tomatoes, and other veggies on Napier's must-have list. Plus, it attracts ladybugs, hover flies, and other beneficial insects that help keep troublemaking insects from wrecking the plants in salad gardens.