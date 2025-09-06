Here's Why Some Trees Hold Onto Their Leaves Throughout Winter

This phenomenon is known as marcescence, which describes trees that retain their brown fall leaves until spring. They keep them due to an unformed abscission layer, a separation area between the tree's leaf stem and branch, that causes them to hold onto their leaves through winter. There are some common species of trees to watch for this, including oaks, hornbeam, American beech, and witch hazels. Interestingly, this seems to happen more often in younger trees, but older trees can also occasionally become marcescent.

Trees usually drop their leaves before winter to conserve energy, as holding onto leafy branches is costly. So why don't all of them? Some botanists believe that this allows the trees to add fresh organic matter to the soil by falling in the spring, especially in areas with depleted nutrients. Of course, the falling leaves in the autumn months also work to enrich the soil by transforming leaves into fuel, but most will be used up by the time spring rolls around. Another possible reason may be that young trees are lower to the ground and often retain buds into winter, and the leaves can help to conceal these sprouts from deer and other animals seeking a cold-weather snack.

Lastly, marcescent leaves may help to deflect most of the snow from sticking to its branches by offering a sloped shelter that will direct snow away. As this snow melts on warmer days, the tree gets some extra moisture in the soil around it while keeping the heavy snow off its branches. If you live in an area with heavy snow, the leaves won't eliminate the problem entirely, so brush up on how to deal with a snow-covered tree.