The North Carolina Coastal National Forest That Boasts An Impressive Amount Of Outdoor Adventures

Camping in a national park is an incredible experience, and pitching your tent in Croatan National Forest means trading the hum of traffic for the soundtrack of rustling pines, frog choruses, and waves of salt air that roll in from the coast. The forest offers both developed campgrounds and opportunities for dispersed camping, so whether you want to pitch your tent on a bluff by the Neuse River at Flanners Beach Campground, near the White Oak River at Cedar Point Campground, or on the Intercoastal Waterway at the more primitive Oyster Point Campground, you'll find your flavor of wild. Nights here are dark in that rare, unfiltered way that lets you trace the Milky Way.

Hiking trails lace the forest with options for every type of wanderer, from the casual stroller to the seasoned trekker. The Neusiok Trail, stretching 21 miles, is the crown jewel, weaving through swamp, pocosin, and sandy shoreline in a single sweep of diverse terrain. Plus, it's part of the 900-mile Mountains-to-Sea Trail that traverses from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to the ocean at Jockey Ridge State Park. This trailhead is closest to the Oyster Point Campground. Just be sure to pack these 10 hiking essentials before you go.

Shorter trails, like Patsy Pond or Tideland National Recreation, deliver their own charm if you're after a short stroll through Croatan's ecosystems. Each step feels like walking through a shifting gallery, where the forest refuses to stay one thing for long. And while your boots may get muddy, the payoff is landscapes so varied they feel stitched from different states altogether. If you'd rather pedal, ride your mountain bike through eight miles of scrub oaks and pines along the Black Swamp OHV Trail.