The North Carolina Coastal National Forest That Boasts An Impressive Amount Of Outdoor Adventures
Do you crave forest hikes but also long for time at the beach? Wish you could sink your toes into warm sand and then escape to the shady, cool refuge of tall trees? When you've only got one vacation to plan, it can be tough to choose between the surf and the pines. Luckily, you don't have to. Croatan National Forest in North Carolina delivers both, standing proudly as the only true coastal forest on the East Coast.
Spanning 160,000 acres of pine forests, saltwater estuaries, swamps, and coastline, Croatan feels like stepping into a living, breathing painting that shifts its colors and moods with every coastal breeze. Unlike other forests, this landscape is far more than just trees and trails; it's a living mosaic where salt marshes ripple like liquid silver, pine savannas glow with golden-green light, and shadowy wetland bogs burst with unexpected life. The air here is different too, merging a fresh ocean mist with something earthy and wild. Croatan isn't just a place you see; it's a place you feel, a rare ecological treasure that blends beach and backwoods in a way no other forest on the East Coast can.
Trail time and campfires in Croatan National Forest
Camping in a national park is an incredible experience, and pitching your tent in Croatan National Forest means trading the hum of traffic for the soundtrack of rustling pines, frog choruses, and waves of salt air that roll in from the coast. The forest offers both developed campgrounds and opportunities for dispersed camping, so whether you want to pitch your tent on a bluff by the Neuse River at Flanners Beach Campground, near the White Oak River at Cedar Point Campground, or on the Intercoastal Waterway at the more primitive Oyster Point Campground, you'll find your flavor of wild. Nights here are dark in that rare, unfiltered way that lets you trace the Milky Way.
Hiking trails lace the forest with options for every type of wanderer, from the casual stroller to the seasoned trekker. The Neusiok Trail, stretching 21 miles, is the crown jewel, weaving through swamp, pocosin, and sandy shoreline in a single sweep of diverse terrain. Plus, it's part of the 900-mile Mountains-to-Sea Trail that traverses from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to the ocean at Jockey Ridge State Park. This trailhead is closest to the Oyster Point Campground. Just be sure to pack these 10 hiking essentials before you go.
Shorter trails, like Patsy Pond or Tideland National Recreation, deliver their own charm if you're after a short stroll through Croatan's ecosystems. Each step feels like walking through a shifting gallery, where the forest refuses to stay one thing for long. And while your boots may get muddy, the payoff is landscapes so varied they feel stitched from different states altogether. If you'd rather pedal, ride your mountain bike through eight miles of scrub oaks and pines along the Black Swamp OHV Trail.
Exploring Croatan by water
With its maze of rivers, creeks, and estuaries, Croatan National Forest is basically an open invitation to grab a paddle. In fact, it should be on the list of best national parks for canoeing and kayaking. You can glide past bald cypress trees rising out of blackwater swamps, or trace the salt marsh edges where herons and egrets hunt. The Neuse River offers paddling and scenic exploration surrounded by forested banks, cypress swamps, sand bars, and abundant wildlife, while Brice Creek provides a more intimate, tranquil paddling and wildlife-viewing experience in a verdant forest setting. For paddlers craving a bigger adventure, the Saltwater Adventure Trail winds through Croatan's tidal creeks and estuaries, offering a front-row view of coastal ecosystems that feel both wild and alive.
Fishing in Croatan unfolds across a surprising tapestry of waters — from hidden blackwater ponds and forested streams brimming with bluespotted sunfish, redfin pickerel, and bowfin, to the broad sweep of the Neuse River. Here, anglers can tempt striped bass, catfish, and red drum, just to name a few. At Cahooque Creek, the blend of freshwater and brackish currents creates a hotspot where fishing for species like largemouth bass, sunfish, pickerel, catfish, and even flounder can happen in a single outing. Whether you're waist-deep with waders or casting from a kayak, the stillness of the water mixes with the thrill of what's lurking beneath the surface. Bring patience, a bit of skill, and maybe a cooler — you'll need it if the fish are biting. And don't forget your valid North Carolina fishing license.