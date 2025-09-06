The Terrifying Scorpion To Look Out For When Exploring Arizona

Arizona is an outdoor lover's dream destination if there ever was one. Where else can you stand on the edge of one of the most beautiful and dangerous national parks (the Grand Canyon) with your jaw on the ground, and then wander among forests of towering saguaros that look like they're straight out of a Western movie? Add in epic hiking and biking trails, Native American heritage sites, and kitschy stops along Route 66. Then, sprinkle on a thriving arts scene, buzzing cities, and sunshine that practically refuses to quit, and you've got a destination tailor-made for year-round adventure. But just when you're busy swooning over sunsets and desert blooms, Arizona likes to remind you that its wild side comes with a few extra legs and a stinger. Meet the scorpion, your not-so-cuddly desert neighbor.

Arizona's dry, sandy climate is paradise for scorpions, which is why more than 50 species call the state home. Arizona Poison Control gets about 20,000 calls a year about scorpion stings, which tells you how often locals and visitors cross paths with them. The one you really don't want to run into, though, is the Arizona bark scorpion, the most venomous scorpion in the U.S. These little night owls are most active from spring through fall, and they're surprisingly nimble climbers, which means they can turn up just about anywhere, including the Grand Canyon, a national park that should be on your bucket list. While most stings won't ruin your life, they can definitely ruin your day, so keeping an eye out for bark scorpions is just another smart way to stay safe while soaking up Arizona's desert magic.