This Southwestern State Is Home To The Most Rattlesnake Species In The US

Arizona is known for its desert landscapes. In fact, Arizona is the only U.S. state to contain a portion of each of North America's four major deserts — Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mojave, and Sonoran. Given that deserts are often considered synonymous with rattlesnakes, it's not really a surprise that rattlers are among the creatures to beware of when adventuring in Arizona's deserts. However, it's not just that Arizona has a lot of these dangerous types of snakes, the Grand Canyon State actually has more different species of rattlers than any other state in the U.S.

There is a bit of discrepancy in exactly how many species of rattlesnakes reside in Arizona. The lowest count is 13, put forth by the National Park Service. Meanwhile, the Arizona Poison and Drug Control Center, which issues advice on what to do if you're bitten by a venomous snake, pegs the number at 15. There are other estimates out there, some which rise as high as 19. There are also subspecies: There are three subspecies of sidewinders calling Arizona home, for example. No matter the count, even the lowest number puts Arizona in the top spot for the most species of rattlesnakes in a single state.

The most commonly encountered species of rattlesnake in Arizona is the western diamondback, which lives throughout the southern half of the state, along with the prairie and Great Basin rattlers. Other commonly encountered varieties of rattlers include southwestern speckled, northern blacktailed, Mojave (or Mojave green), Arizona black, and the banded rock rattlesnake. However, some rattlesnake species identified as living in Arizona are rarely seen. Species such as the twin-spotted and midget faded rattlesnakes are hardly ever encountered. Even the famed desert sidewinder is rarely spotted unless you're spending time in the southwestern corner of the state.