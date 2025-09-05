We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most outdoor enthusiasts realize there are a number of creatures to beware of when hiking across southern and southeastern regions of the United States. Dangerous types of snakes, black bears, mountain lions, and alligators are some that come to mind. However, from Texas to the Carolinas, there is another common, physically smaller, threat you're likely to encounter. The southern flannel moth caterpillar (Megalopyge opercularis), which is also sometimes referred to as the puss moth caterpillar, tree asp, or asp caterpillar, may appear harmless. However, it is among the creatures that are as cute as they are dangerous. In fact, it is one of the most toxic caterpillars in the United States.

The asp caterpillar is the larvae of the southern flannel moth. This dangerous, unique caterpillar is a surprisingly common threat to hikers, even though many of them do not realize it. The caterpillar is tiny, reaching lengths of around 1 ½ inches. The unique thing about it, other than it ability to deliver a potent and painful sting, is that it's completely covered in fine, wispy hairs. These hairs range in color from orange or brown to cream. Since mature moths typically lay two batches each year, there is no shortage of caterpillars. The asp caterpillar population is usually at its peak during late spring/early summer and again in the fall.

Typically found clinging to the underside of leaves of trees such as oak, elm, and hackberry, as well as pecan, it is not uncommon for people to not recognize these caterpillars as a living thing, much less one capable of inflicting harm. Due to its appearance, it is often a natural reaction for people to want to touch them, which is one of the most common ways stings occur, but all it really takes is just brushing past them.