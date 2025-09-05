What To Consider Before Buying A Lawn Sweeper For Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a homeowner who cares for their own lawn, you may have a wide array of tools and gadgets to ensure your property line is the best-manicured thing on the block. While most home landscapers rely on tools such as lawn mowers, weed whackers, and edge trimmers to get the job done, others prefer to go above and beyond. If that sounds like you, you may be in the market for another clever gadget: the lawn sweeper. In case you're not in the know, a lawn sweeper utilizes a series of rotating brushes in order to quickly remove unsightly grass clippings even more easily than this must-try trick, or leaves or other debris from your yard. Some lawn sweepers look something like a mower in size and shape, and use a similar-looking motor. There are also non-motorized, manual push models and attachments that hook onto the back of your riding mower. It may sound a bit novel, but the machine basically works like a large, more effective version of a simple rake shovel which quickly removes fall leaves from your lawn. Why do you want a fancy rake? It can make it far easier for you to maintain a clean look across your property.

Depending on how much area you work with, a lawn sweeper may sound like either a godsend or a complete waste of money. Naturally, there are a handful of considerations to weigh out before committing to purchasing one of your own. On the one hand, they're great at efficiently cleaning up a lot of debris, particularly on large lawns, with less effort. On the other, they may be a pricey toy that takes up space if your lawn is small, doesn't require a lot of clean-up, or is particularly uneven or prone to being soaked.