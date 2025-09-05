The Unexpected Bug Known For Having The Most Painful Sting In The World

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Almost everyone who has spent any time outdoors has been stung or bitten by insects at some point. Most have found the experience quite unpleasant. As a result, there is an almost never-ending search for effective insect repellents, and campers put forth plenty of effort to keep bugs out of tents. However, despite these precautions, most outdoors-minded individuals don't have a vivid recollection of a specific sting — like that of a mosquito — beyond a general sense of discomfort. By contrast, anyone who has been stung by a bullet ant, the insect known for having the most painful sting in the world, is likely to remember it for a long, long time.

Like most insects, bullet ants aren't large. They are, however, fairly big as far as ants go, ranging in size from 18 to 30 millimeters, meaning they get just over an inch long. Like other ant species, the bullet ant has large mandibles. It also has a prominent stinger on the other end, which is actually large enough to be visible to the naked eye. Although there is an ant species that has also been dubbed the bullet ant living in Texas, the OG bullet ant lives in the tropical rainforests of Central and South America. While both are able to inflict significant pain, it is the original bullet ant, Paraponera clavata, that lays claim to the title of most painful sting in the world.

Since they aren't found in North America, bullet ants aren't a concern if you are camping in a national park or elsewhere in the U.S., Mexico, or Canada. However, they are a creature to beware of when adventuring in the Amazon Rainforest or elsewhere in Central and South America.