The Popular Kitchen Staple That'll Help Get Rid Of Mildew In Your Garden

You've spent days, hours, and even weeks working on and caring for your garden, and one day you walk out to find a powdery white substance on your plants. You spray them off, thinking it's just some weird dirt or something, only to come back and see the white blotches still there when the water has dried. Your plants have powdery mildew, but milk might help you protect them.

Before you start the removal process of powdery mildew, it's helpful to understand what you're dealing with and why it's occurring. It's a fungus that can affect many varieties of plants. It presents itself as a powdery white or gray substance on and under leaves, on stems, flowers, and even on fruits and vegetables. The organism spreads across the plant and targets new growth. That means it's essential to rid your garden of this fungus. If you live in an area with high humidity and experience an extremely warm and dry period, this can cause powdery mildew to begin spreading. If your plants don't get a lot of sunlight, this can also help the disease to thrive. It probably won't kill your plants, but it can damage them by causing them to wither, weaken, and grow more slowly.

Fortunately, you can create a milk spray that will benefit your plants. It works both as a treatment for powdery mildew and as a preventive measure in areas where the disease is common.