One Major Mistake To Avoid When Building A Retaining Wall In Your Backyard

Retaining walls can do more than add a polished look to your landscape. They also help tame slopes, reduce soil erosion, and even create usable garden beds or extra seating areas. In fact, when designed well, they can increase both the beauty and functionality of your outdoor space, and are one of the creative ways to make a sloped backyard more private. But while it might seem simple to pick out materials at the home improvement store and map out the length and height of your wall, there are key factors to consider before you ever start stacking stone. Overlooking these can turn your dream project into a costly do-over.

So, what's the most common reason retaining walls fail? Poor drainage. Excess water that builds up behind a wall creates pressure strong enough to push over even the sturdiest-looking structure. Without proper planning for water flow and release, a beautiful wall can quickly become an expensive pile of rubble. The good news is that with the right prep work, you can avoid this pitfall entirely and ensure your retaining wall stays solid, functional, and attractive for years to come.