The Simple Test That'll Help You Determine If Your Perennial Is Dead Or Dormant

One common mistake that beginner gardeners can make is assuming a plant that's in dormancy is dead. This leads to prized plants ending up in the compost pile rather than filling your garden with color and life for another season. Dormancy is an essential part of your perennial's life, even those fuss-free plants that are great for beginners. It often occurs in the winter months, offering your plant rest after a year of vibrancy. However, it can be daunting to walk into your garden and see your favorite plant looking lackluster, unsure if it will return come spring. Fortunately, there are a few simple ways to tell if your perennial is dormant or truly dead and gone.

When it comes to telling if your dormant plant is still alive, you'll often need to look beyond the surface and dive into the details. This is where the snap-scratch test comes into play. By looking beneath the dull appearance of your plant, you can determine if there's still life to nurture and tend to. However, this method only works on shrubs and trees. For other perennial plants, you may need to take a different route and instead look at the roots to tell if your plant is dead versus dormant. Learning your plants dormancy cycle can also be a helpful way of determining if it's still alive or not. Not all plants go dormant at the same time, and some may spend more time at rest than others.