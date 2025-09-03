A Simple Trick That'll Help Keep Your Yard Free Of Nimblewill Weeds

Is it grass? Is it a weed? It's both! Sometimes confused with Bermuda grass, Nimblewill is a native grass in the U.S. that is often looked at as a weed because of its characteristics and appearance. While it is lovely in the warm months and is a popular turf in southern states, it drastically changes when it gets cold out and winter sets in. Nimblewill will start to turn brown and make your lawn look patchy. It also likes to spread, and can end up taking over your outdoor areas as it seeds and its root system slowly crawls underground.

If you notice brown patches in your lawn during the colder months, it could be nimblewill. The grass is a bluish-green weed with leaves that are about 1 to 2 inches in length. Although it is fast-growing, you can take action to control it. You don't want to use an herbicide that will kill off your preferred grass as well. Instead, managing nimblewill is all about taking steps to keep your lawn healthy, such as the simple mowing trick of not cutting too short.