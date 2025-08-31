Paint Or Replace: How To Choose The Best Way To Revive Your Vinyl Siding
Whether you want to change the color of your vinyl siding or it has seen better days, deciding whether to replace it or paint it is one of the most difficult decisions homeowners can be faced with. When weighing your options, consider several factors, including the age of your siding and its appearance. You'll want to factor in how much you're willing to spend on refreshing this part of your home, as well as how painting your siding might compare to investing in new siding. Are you hoping to DIY this project? If you're a skilled painter, the job you do may look fantastic, but if not, you could end up with your home looking worse than it did with the old vinyl siding showing. This might be one of those renovations you shouldn't do yourself, so the cost of a contractor needs to be considered as well.
Overall, there are times when painting is a good, affordable option, and there are times when replacing the vinyl siding is the necessary choice. You wouldn't want to paint over damaged and worn vinyl siding if you'd still see all the imperfections afterward, would you? But when it comes to wear, what's too much to cover? Let's take a look at how to make an informed decision on the best way to revive your vinyl siding.
Painting vs. replacing your vinyl siding
While painting may seem like the easier choice, you must first consider the age of your vinyl siding. If it has already seen a couple of decades, you may be better off entirely replacing it to ensure it's doing justice to your home (like protecting it and keeping curb appeal high). Proper vinyl siding also helps insulate your home, so keep that in mind. If you don't know the age of your siding, a contractor can help determine it. Some things that indicate it is time to replace your siding rather than paint it include gaps or areas that are buckling. Dents and holes in your siding allow water to get through and cause rotting.
Replacing siding may be a bit more costly than a paint job, but there are benefits to opting for new vinyl siding. These include easier maintenance and increased durability. Additionally, brand-new siding will add serious value to your home if you're planning to put your home on the market anytime soon, and it could be covered by a warranty should anything happen after replacement. Vinyl also doesn't fade as fast as paint. Of course, you may be looking for a specialized color that you can't find in siding, which would make painting a great option if your current siding is less than a decade old and in good shape. Painting your home's exterior can also extend the life of your siding as it enters the early stages of aging. Your final decision should take your budget into account, too. But no matter your long-term plans, a refreshed exterior will make your home more appealing.