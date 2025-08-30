How To Keep Stink Bugs From Damaging Your Tomato Plants

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have a garden, chances are you're growing tomatoes in at least part of your plot. After all, tomatoes are the most popular and commonly grown garden vegetable in the United States, with nearly 90% of all backyard gardens containing at least a few tomato plants. However, tomatoes aren't just popular with people — a variety of insects like them too, including stink bugs. While there are some insects you shouldn't kill in your garden, stink bugs aren't among them, as they can be quite destructive to your tomato crop as well as other vegetables. Luckily, there are a number of ways to keep stink bugs from damaging your tomato plants, ranging from insecticides to traps to essential oils.

Stink bugs are hardly the only things that target tomatoes. A wide variety of insects and small animals can also damage tomatoes. To determine if you have a stink bug problem, there are a few signs to watch for. One, of course, would be seeing the live insects themselves. However, stink bugs aren't always on the plants. In fact, they are on the ground the majority of the time, especially during the day. One telltale sign of stink bugs is small, whitish or cloudy spots with ragged, irregular borders on the tomato fruits. Over time, these small spots can grow and even connect with other spots to create large areas of discoloration and damage. Another indicator is finding droppings on the ground around the base of the plant. Should you notice any of these signs, you should take action to protect your tomatoes from these pests.