Combine Three Kitchen Ingredients For This DIY Bug Repellent

Peel your garlic cloves, and then blend it up with the mint. It only requires a pulse setting on your blender for a few seconds to get the two ingredients mulched up and releasing their magical, stinky power. Then you'll add them to the pot with the water and cayenne powder. Bring the mix to a boil, stirring everything together nicely, and then let your concoction sit overnight. This allows the water to absorb all the juices and goodness from the ingredients, which will help eliminate those pesky bugs. The next day, use the strainer to remove chunks of food as you fill your two spray bottles.

With your repellent ready, you can spray it right on your plants. It should be noted that if you directly spray the bugs or they get too much of the spray on them, it could kill them. This repellent often works after two applications, two weeks apart. If you don't notice a big difference by week four, try a third application. And if you're wondering why this concoction works, it's because bugs don't like the strong scent of mint, not to mention the amino acid allicin in the garlic, which is a natural bug repellant. Even growing garlic in your garden can help keep pests away.

Additionally, cayenne pepper's spiciness comes from capsaicin, which impacts the way bugs smell and taste. (You should spray carefully, though, because cayenne pepper can also affect the pollinators you want in your garden, and these are bugs that you don't want to kill.) Plus, the soap helps the spray stick to your plants. You'll want to wash any foods you harvest to remove residue from this spray, and also wear gloves, eye protection, and respiratory protection when using it.