A Budget-Friendly Solution For Waterproofing Your Backpack While Hiking

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever been backpacking, you've probably found that it can be a rugged experience that is both enriching and uncomfortable. But if you're passionate about this hobby, the blisters and shin splints are simply another challenge to overcome. One of the harshest obstacles you might face on the trail is bad weather. If you plan on backpacking or thru-hiking 20 or 30 miles, you can plan around it, but if you're spending several weeks on the trail, you need to be prepared for rain. That's why, whether you're hiking the Appalachian Trail or hitting your local state park, it's key to apply a waterproofing solution to your bag before you hit the trails.

You can always just purchase a rain cover for your bag, but you can accidentally leave a rain cover at home or lose it on the trail. Once a chemical waterproof layer has been applied to your bag, you can't leave it behind. A can of waterproofing spray and seam sealers are affordable, easy solutions that provide a non-porous barrier that will lock out moisture.

Choosing the right waterproofing spray for your bag will depend on a few factors. There are two main types of fabric waterproofing sprays: silicone and non-silicone-based sprays. Silicone sprays, like Scotchgard Outdoor Water Shield, are affordable and provide a long-lasting barrier, but they can cause your bag's fabric to change color, or clog the pores of some fabrics. You can test how the spray will react to your bag's material by spot testing it. Non-silicone sprays like Starbrite Waterproofing Spray might work better on synthetic fabrics, but they can also harm the environment.