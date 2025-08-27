Attract More Hummingbirds To Your Garden With A Beautiful Type Of Hydrangea

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are all sorts of stunning plants that excel at attracting hummingbirds. Many of them have red petals that capture the attention of these adorable creatures, as well as tube-shaped flowers that accommodate their long beaks. If you're not a fan of red or your garden already has enough of this color, try luring more hummingbirds with 'Invincibelle Lace,' a trademarked cultivar of smooth hydrangea (Hydrangea arborescens). It offers big, lacy blossoms that make lots of nectar for these hungry little birds. The flowers come in pink and plum hues that entice both hummers and humans.

The mophead-style flowers of many bigleaf hydrangeas (Hydrangea macrophylla), which you may have spotted in neighbors' yards, resemble popcorn balls and aren't particularly appealing to hummingbirds. 'Invincibelle Lace' breaks the mold by drawing hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies and producing flowers that sport a very different look. Each one of the plant's lacecap flowers is composed of numerous tiny florets and larger florets with little jewel-like centers. The blossoms are supported by burgundy stems that are as attractive as they are sturdy. In other words, the flowers are unlikely to flop over even though they're quite large.

'Invincibelle Lace' can grow as tall as 5 feet and about as wide, and it thrives in USDA hardiness zones 3 through 8. Since it's native to North America, it's especially appealing to indigenous pollinators such as the ruby-throated hummingbird. Plus, native hydrangeas support native insect populations that are an important part of local hummingbirds' diets.