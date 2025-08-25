Storm Coming? Here's Why You Should Pick Your Tomatoes Ahead Of Time
Tomatoes are the crown jewel of summer gardens. From sweet cherry tomatoes to hefty beefsteaks, they shine in countless recipes. But cultivating these luscious beauties can require much patience. For instance, if you start tomatoes from seed, it might take as many as 100 days to get your first harvest. (Meanwhile, plant a few legume seeds, and you might be eating fresh-from-the-garden green beans just 65 days later.)
Not only are tomatoes slow growers, they also can be finicky about the way in which they're watered. Too much hydration — either from overzealous gardening or a sudden summer storm — and cracks can appear, ruining their beauty and even leading to spoilage. Why? A sudden influx of water, especially after a dry spell, can cause a tomato to take up moisture too quickly, making its flesh expand faster than its skin can stretch. While shallow cracks may only slightly mar a tomato's beauty, deeper ones can lead to tomato-destroying rot. So, try this must-try tip for growing tomatoes: Pick your tomatoes before a big rain, even if they're not yet ready to eat, and let them ripen indoors.
If you can harvest your tomatoes before the clouds roll in, you can still enjoy them even if they aren't ripe yet. Save them for fried green tomatoes, or use a handy gardening hack to ripen them in the safety of your kitchen instead of on the vine. Harvesting them early can not only prevent splitting, but it will keep pests away from your tomatoes. Leave them to ripen on the vine, and hungry critters will happily eat your tomatoes before you can.
How to keep your tomatoes from splitting
Whether you harvest your tomatoes early or on time, snip them off the plant close to the fruit with your garden shears or gently twist them off the vine with your hands. Avoid pulling your tomatoes roughly, as it can damage the plant. Collect them in a basket or a bucket to avoid squeezing or dropping the delicate fruit while carrying it indoors. Tomatoes are ready to pick when they're just beginning to show color — such as a blush of pink, orange, or light red. Don't worry if you have to bring them in green because of an approaching deluge. They can ripen just as easily indoors without losing any flavor.
Once they're indoors, don't deposit them in your refrigerator. The cold can halt the ripening process. Instead, place them on your kitchen counter to ripen. Alternatively, put them in a paper bag first and roll down the top to trap their natural ethylene gas to speed up the ripening process. Either way, by promptly picking your tomatoes when rainy weather is forecasted, you can keep your tomatoes from splitting, keeping them healthy and delicious for your salads and sandwiches all season long.