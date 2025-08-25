Storm Coming? Here's Why You Should Pick Your Tomatoes Ahead Of Time

Tomatoes are the crown jewel of summer gardens. From sweet cherry tomatoes to hefty beefsteaks, they shine in countless recipes. But cultivating these luscious beauties can require much patience. For instance, if you start tomatoes from seed, it might take as many as 100 days to get your first harvest. (Meanwhile, plant a few legume seeds, and you might be eating fresh-from-the-garden green beans just 65 days later.)

Not only are tomatoes slow growers, they also can be finicky about the way in which they're watered. Too much hydration — either from overzealous gardening or a sudden summer storm — and cracks can appear, ruining their beauty and even leading to spoilage. Why? A sudden influx of water, especially after a dry spell, can cause a tomato to take up moisture too quickly, making its flesh expand faster than its skin can stretch. While shallow cracks may only slightly mar a tomato's beauty, deeper ones can lead to tomato-destroying rot. So, try this must-try tip for growing tomatoes: Pick your tomatoes before a big rain, even if they're not yet ready to eat, and let them ripen indoors.

If you can harvest your tomatoes before the clouds roll in, you can still enjoy them even if they aren't ripe yet. Save them for fried green tomatoes, or use a handy gardening hack to ripen them in the safety of your kitchen instead of on the vine. Harvesting them early can not only prevent splitting, but it will keep pests away from your tomatoes. Leave them to ripen on the vine, and hungry critters will happily eat your tomatoes before you can.