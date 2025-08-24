What To Consider Before Trying This Viral DIY Planter Hack

Whether you're growing vegetables, herbs, or flowers, gardening doesn't necessarily require large plots of vacant space. Containers such as plant pots or even buckets work for some DIY garden projects, as do raised garden beds. Where there's even less available space, vertical gardening is the way to go — elevating the plants right off the ground. This method utilizes walls, fences, and other vertical surfaces to maximize the available growing space by attaching some form of planting container to them.

One trendy vertical gardening method is gutter gardening. Yes, the same type of rain gutter typically found along a home's roof line can be repurposed into shallow, lengthy garden beds that easily hang upon a fence, deck railing, or the side of a shed. Both vinyl and aluminum gutters are fairly inexpensive, and can be cut to any size you like with tin snips. While this crafty method is a fantastic example of creating a garden where there may otherwise be none, it's not ideal for all plants. Consider the type of plants, the location you'd hang your gutter garden, and what your plants will need before you get started.