Hike To Breathtaking Castle Ruins At A Must-Visit Colorado Destination
High above Denver on the front range of the Rocky Mountains is a gem of a park that once inspired an American dreamer and where stunning castle ruins still inspire many hikers eager to experience a taste of iconic Colorado scenery. Mt. Falcon Park is one of Jefferson County's most impressive open space parks, and it's an easy 40-minute drive from downtown Denver. Mt. Falcon includes miles of trails that wind through ponderosa pine forests, rocky outcroppings, and rolling grassy meadows. And the cherry on top is the ruins of an early 1900s mansion that can only be called an American castle.
Perched at over 7,800 feet in elevation, the stone ruins of John Brisben Walker's mansion still command breathtaking views of Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater to the east and the snow-capped Rockies to the northwest. Well-maintained trails take you not only to the castle ruins but to a promontory that Walker once envisioned in order to build a summer White House for visiting presidents. The park includes a picturesque network of trails for all skill levels, welcoming visitors on mountain bikes as well as hikers and their leashed, four-legged friends.
The castle and the unique history of its builder
John Brisben Walker was a former newspaper and magazine publisher who moved to the Denver area in the late 1800s to seek further fortune, investing in agricultural land and building a variety of notable attractions in the Denver area, including an amusement park, casino, and hotel. His purchase of the land east of the town of Morrison — including Red Rocks and Mt. Falcon — was part of a grand vision to develop the area into a premier tourist destination, as well as a home for himself and his many children.
In 1911, Walker built a huge, multi-room mansion atop Mt. Falcon with a library, music room, servants quarters, many bedrooms, and eight fireplaces. His dream was short-lived, as a lightning strike ended up burning the home to the ground just seven years after it was completed. But what is left behind is a romantically crumbling stone edifice, including the grand chimney and window openings through which you can see for miles over the surrounding mountains and down toward the Denver plateau. Despite the loss of his grand castle, in many other ways, John Brisben Walker's vision has come true for this part of Colorado, with annual visitation to Red Rocks alone at over 530,000 out-of-state visitors.
Choose your own adventure on Mt. Falcon
Mt. Falcon welcomes a lot of visitors seeking a breathtaking Colorado hike, and you'll have to get to one of its two trailheads early to find parking on a busy summer day. Plan out your hiking route to the castle ruins with elevation and your own fitness in mind, as the trails offer different challenges. If you're hiking with children or if you've just arrived from a low-elevation state, the easiest route to the ruins is from the popular West Trailhead. Access to this trailhead is via a winding, narrow drive through a neighborhood just north of Highway 285. There is plenty of signage to help you get there, but be sure to drive slowly to respect neighbors and wildlife on this approach.
The castle ruins are less than a mile from the West Trailhead on an easy, wide stretch of the Castle Trail. Once there, you can spend some time exploring the ruins, imagining what life was like for Walker's children to live in such a magical place for even a short time. On the way back, opt for taking the Meadow Trail, which loops around a picturesque grassy meadow where you might spy wild turkeys or mule deer. A spur off the Meadow Trail will lead you up a short but steep climb to a wooden tower that commands even more stunning 360-degree views of the surrounding valleys and mountains, including 14,130-foot Mt. Blue Sky to the east.
If you start in Morrison, a two-mile climb up the Castle Trail or hiker-only Turkey Trot trail from the East Trailhead will also get you to the ruins at the top ... if you want the challenge of a 2,000 foot elevation gain. Other trails throughout the park are easily combined to make loops through the forests and meadows, with spur trails out to multiple viewpoints that make this place so special. Whatever route you take, don't forget to pack your hiking essentials, including plenty of water on this high altitude adventure.