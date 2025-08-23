Hike To Breathtaking Castle Ruins At A Must-Visit Colorado Destination

Mt. Falcon welcomes a lot of visitors seeking a breathtaking Colorado hike, and you'll have to get to one of its two trailheads early to find parking on a busy summer day. Plan out your hiking route to the castle ruins with elevation and your own fitness in mind, as the trails offer different challenges. If you're hiking with children or if you've just arrived from a low-elevation state, the easiest route to the ruins is from the popular West Trailhead. Access to this trailhead is via a winding, narrow drive through a neighborhood just north of Highway 285. There is plenty of signage to help you get there, but be sure to drive slowly to respect neighbors and wildlife on this approach.

The castle ruins are less than a mile from the West Trailhead on an easy, wide stretch of the Castle Trail. Once there, you can spend some time exploring the ruins, imagining what life was like for Walker's children to live in such a magical place for even a short time. On the way back, opt for taking the Meadow Trail, which loops around a picturesque grassy meadow where you might spy wild turkeys or mule deer. A spur off the Meadow Trail will lead you up a short but steep climb to a wooden tower that commands even more stunning 360-degree views of the surrounding valleys and mountains, including 14,130-foot Mt. Blue Sky to the east.

If you start in Morrison, a two-mile climb up the Castle Trail or hiker-only Turkey Trot trail from the East Trailhead will also get you to the ruins at the top ... if you want the challenge of a 2,000 foot elevation gain. Other trails throughout the park are easily combined to make loops through the forests and meadows, with spur trails out to multiple viewpoints that make this place so special. Whatever route you take, don't forget to pack your hiking essentials, including plenty of water on this high altitude adventure.