The Clever Combo That'll Have Birds Completely Obsessed With Your Yard
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of the many rewards that come with having a lovely garden? Those birds that make the trees and flowers in your yard their home. It's easy to lose track of time while relaxing in the backyard while watching their antics and listening to their chirping and chatter. You can attract some great bug-eating birds to your yard such as chickadees, hummingbirds, titmice, and wrens by adding the perfect birdbath that comes with planters — like this Demeyad birdbath standing bowl and water feeder combo that will have the birds obsessed with your yard.
A good water source is an important addition to the yard for the health of your birds. Drinking helps them stay hydrated and bathing helps them cool off while ridding their feathers of dirt and parasites. But with so many birdbath choices available, it can be difficult to figure out which ones will work best in your yard. That's why picking an option that can work as a planter and as a birdbath is a great idea. Not only will this provide a wide, shallow bowl for your bird friends to drink and bathe in, but then you'll have a place where you can add some of their favorite flowers — one of several simple hacks that get birds to flock to your yard.
Pick flowers that birds particularly enjoy, like marigolds, calendula, coneflowers, asters, or bee balm. You can swap annuals out with the seasons, or go for perennials that will come back each year. Birds enjoy the nectar or seeds from these types of plants.
Things to remember before installing your birdbath and planter combo
There are a few things to consider before you install your birdbath planter combo (like this Ouisjyer solar standing birdbath) in the yard. Location is everything when it comes to birdbaths. Placing the birdbath near bushes and trees can provide the cover and protection your bird buddies prefer. Shade is another important consideration. Full sun can heat the water up in the summer, making it too hot for the birds to drink or use for bathing. It can also increase the growth of algae making it harder to keep the birdbath clean.
Keeping the birdbath clean reduces the likelihood of spreading disease and illness among the birds. Regular water changes every other day (and daily in the summer) will keep mosquitoes down and prevent any mosquito eggs from hatching, since females lay in the water. Scrubbing the birdbath every few days is critical for keeping it a healthy environment.
Make sure the water temperature is bird friendly. This doesn't just apply to the summer months. While it is important that the water isn't too hot in summer, it's just as important to keep it from freezing in the winter — which is likely since birdbaths have a small surface area. One way you can prevent your birdbath from freezing during winter is with a tennis ball trick. You can also use a water heater in the winter, like this Lollyes birdbath heater with a fountain pump that warms up the water while circulating it throughout the birdbath.