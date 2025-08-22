The Clever Combo That'll Have Birds Completely Obsessed With Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the many rewards that come with having a lovely garden? Those birds that make the trees and flowers in your yard their home. It's easy to lose track of time while relaxing in the backyard while watching their antics and listening to their chirping and chatter. You can attract some great bug-eating birds to your yard such as chickadees, hummingbirds, titmice, and wrens by adding the perfect birdbath that comes with planters — like this Demeyad birdbath standing bowl and water feeder combo that will have the birds obsessed with your yard.

A good water source is an important addition to the yard for the health of your birds. Drinking helps them stay hydrated and bathing helps them cool off while ridding their feathers of dirt and parasites. But with so many birdbath choices available, it can be difficult to figure out which ones will work best in your yard. That's why picking an option that can work as a planter and as a birdbath is a great idea. Not only will this provide a wide, shallow bowl for your bird friends to drink and bathe in, but then you'll have a place where you can add some of their favorite flowers — one of several simple hacks that get birds to flock to your yard.

Pick flowers that birds particularly enjoy, like marigolds, calendula, coneflowers, asters, or bee balm. You can swap annuals out with the seasons, or go for perennials that will come back each year. Birds enjoy the nectar or seeds from these types of plants.