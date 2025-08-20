How To Tell The Difference Between Mole And Snake Holes In Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most homeowners prefer to keep moles and snakes out of their yards for a litany of reasons, though the primary ones are that moles can damage your lawn and ground-dwelling snakes are sometimes venomous. One quirk both pests have in common is they both dwell in holes or tunnels. If you see a hole or tunnel in your yard, it's helpful to know whether they are home to snakes or moles. It might be hard to catch the creatures entering or exiting their burrows, but fortunately there are other methods for finding out what's lurking beneath your lawn.

Snakes do not dig their own holes, but instead take shelter in holes dug by other animals. There are several reasons snakes might slither underground. The first is temperature regulation; these cold-blooded creatures cannot regulate their body temperature unless they change their environment. Snakes also go underground to hunt; if moles are burrowing in your yard, you might spare the snakes so they can fix your mole problem. Underground passageways are also a good escape from predators, such as hawks and eagles, and snakes often go underground to hibernate and lay eggs.

Moles, on the other hand, spend most of their lives beneath the soil. They have large, hairless hands for digging and very small eyes since there isn't much to see down there. An average mole can easily dig up to 150 feet per day, which can do quite a toll on your lawn by exposing grass roots to air that dries them out.