Is Costco's Fire-Starter Kit Worth Buying? Here Are The Pros And Cons, According To Reviews

Whether you're camping alone for the first time or even in a group for the tenth time, it's helpful to have many of the tools you might use all in one handy package when it's time to pack for the trip. The SOG Ultimate Camping Kit ($60 online from Costco or variably less in an actual local warehouse) is one potential example. It comes with a field knife, a camp axe, a flint multi-tool, and an entrenching tool (a saw-edged folding spade); there's a fair chance you use a couple of these around a campsite.

The SOG website doesn't carry this set to compare prices, but it does offer a $200 Pro 7.0 Combo Kit with six tools, making the Costco price seem reasonable. SOG also doesn't sell all of the components separately; for instance, the field knife in the Costco Ultimate Camping Kit is more elaborate than the field knife sold directly by SOG. The Costco entrenching tool is identical to the one listed by SOG for $35, so this alone makes the Costco package a good value. The Ultimate Camping Kit's SOG flint tool comes with a fire starter, tinder, a glass breaker, and a safety whistle; the same item costs $20 directly from SOG. The 43 reviews on Costco's product page rank the camping kit at 4.7 out of five stars, with 35 reviewers giving it five stars and no reviewers ranking it at one star. The reviews are favorable, but, as with any purchase, there are some pros and cons worth noting culled from Costco reviewers.