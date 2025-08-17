Is Costco's Fire-Starter Kit Worth Buying? Here Are The Pros And Cons, According To Reviews
Whether you're camping alone for the first time or even in a group for the tenth time, it's helpful to have many of the tools you might use all in one handy package when it's time to pack for the trip. The SOG Ultimate Camping Kit ($60 online from Costco or variably less in an actual local warehouse) is one potential example. It comes with a field knife, a camp axe, a flint multi-tool, and an entrenching tool (a saw-edged folding spade); there's a fair chance you use a couple of these around a campsite.
The SOG website doesn't carry this set to compare prices, but it does offer a $200 Pro 7.0 Combo Kit with six tools, making the Costco price seem reasonable. SOG also doesn't sell all of the components separately; for instance, the field knife in the Costco Ultimate Camping Kit is more elaborate than the field knife sold directly by SOG. The Costco entrenching tool is identical to the one listed by SOG for $35, so this alone makes the Costco package a good value. The Ultimate Camping Kit's SOG flint tool comes with a fire starter, tinder, a glass breaker, and a safety whistle; the same item costs $20 directly from SOG. The 43 reviews on Costco's product page rank the camping kit at 4.7 out of five stars, with 35 reviewers giving it five stars and no reviewers ranking it at one star. The reviews are favorable, but, as with any purchase, there are some pros and cons worth noting culled from Costco reviewers.
The benefits of Costco's Ultimate Camping Kit
The Ultimate Camping Kit is a good deal if you live near a Costco and you're considering purchasing the same items anyway. Costco's items tend to be less expensive in brick-and-mortar locations than on the Costco website because the online version includes shipping and handling fees in the price.
The reviews of this package are overwhelmingly positive: Along with the bulk of reviews being five stars, another four gave it four stars while the three- and two-star ratings each had two votes. Reviewers note the kit is handy for light-duty use, such as while camping or fishing. Many reviewers on the product page say the kit is a good value, "well made," or "a great kit at a great price." Some feel the axe is sharp and useful (if a little on the lightweight side) while others say the shovel is handy because it folds for easy storage. One review says the entire package is a "good addition to my go-kit" while reviewer Ovifan says "all the items are very light, compact, and well-built. All the sharp edges are covered, which makes them safe to carry and store." Another notes the knife has a sharp blade and good balance.
The drawbacks of Costco's Ultimate Camping Kit
Though the axe is sharp, one reviewer on the product page noted that it's too short and light for heavy-duty chopping, plus two reviewers said the axe sheath was missing. Both of the missing-sheath reviewers gave the kit two stars with no other reasons listed, and theirs are the only two-star reviews.
Four-star reviewer Justin said the kit is decent "but not for hardcore use," noting that the "safety multi-tool is quite limited, with a flint that barely works and minuscule amount of storage space for tinder." The reviews for the flint multi-tool on SOG's site are mixed with 22 reviewers (13 of which give five-star reviews) ranking it a cumulative 3.7 out of five stars. Some users say the whistle doesn't work or is "weak at best." Others state the fire starter is small and ineffective. The biggest complaint is the D-ring attachment to clip it onto a key ring or carabiner; reviewers note it failed or fell off after attaching it to a key ring.
As a whole, the SOG Ultimate Camping Kit at Costco is a bargain compared to buying similar items separately from SOG. Reviewers are pleased with the sharpness and durability of the knife and axe while the shovel is handy since it folds for storage and seems fairly standard according to reviews. It can help prevent overpacking since it's all one small kit, which is one of the major mistakes people make when visiting national parks, and having it ready is a good start when booking the perfect campsite for your next adventure.