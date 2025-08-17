Hummingbirds Are Absolutely Obsessed With This Tall And Spiky Flower

Hummingbirds are one of the most popular birds among birdwatchers. With their entertaining personalities and habits, they provide a lot of activity to enjoy. So, if you want to create a garden that will attract even more of these charming little fliers, there are many ways to do that.

For example, you can start by making sure that hummingbirds always have a source of clean, fresh water for them to stay cool and hydrated. Additionally, there's also the option of planting a variety of stunning plants that will attract hummingbirds to your garden. One colorful flower that hummingbirds are obsessed with is lupines. Also referred to as lupin or bluebonnets, this hummingbird favorite features palm-shaped leaves and tall, spiky flowers similar to pea flowers.

Lupines are available in a variety of colors, including pink, purple, red, blue, and yellow. That said, blue lupines are the most common variety in North America. They typically bloom in the late spring, starting in April, and continue to do so through June. However, this will depend on the climate, as they do better in cooler temperatures. The life span of these flowers runs between two and five years. Although they are deer-resistant, lupines also attract all your favorite pollinators — including butterflies, bees, and the much-loved hummingbird. Best of all, they're very easy to take care of, and they make a great plant for newbie gardeners alongside most other fuss-free plants that are great for beginners.