Naturally Repel Mosquitoes With The Help Of A Popular Essential Oil

Nothing ruins a cookout or camping trip faster than being bitten up by mosquitoes. Not only do they mess up your outdoor events, but they are also responsible for spreading a host of dangerous diseases, including West Nile virus, yellow fever, and malaria. You may be wondering why your yard is swarming with mosquitoes when you have outdoor events. It's not a conspiracy; it's because they are attracted to human blood. Luckily, one popular essential oil naturally repels these pests — bergamot. Also known as bee balm, this citrus fruit is used to create a fragrance that can chase off mosquitoes. Its repellent properties are also at work even while it is still growing in the garden, making it a great choice for containers that you can set around your patio.

It is very important that you don't use bergamot oil as a topical repellent during the day due to its high phototoxicity, which can cause your skin to get severely sunburned. You can use it directly on stings and insect bites, but don't rub it all over and then go out into the sun. However, it does make a great repellent spray to use in the areas where you are sitting and hanging out with friends and family. The strong citrusy smell can keep mosquitoes away and help you enjoy being outdoors without getting attacked by these annoying insects. Just make sure that you don't try these mosquito-repelling hacks that may actually be attracting them to your yard; in the case of essential oils, over-spraying won't improve the repellent effects.