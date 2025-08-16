Naturally Repel Mosquitoes With The Help Of A Popular Essential Oil
Nothing ruins a cookout or camping trip faster than being bitten up by mosquitoes. Not only do they mess up your outdoor events, but they are also responsible for spreading a host of dangerous diseases, including West Nile virus, yellow fever, and malaria. You may be wondering why your yard is swarming with mosquitoes when you have outdoor events. It's not a conspiracy; it's because they are attracted to human blood. Luckily, one popular essential oil naturally repels these pests — bergamot. Also known as bee balm, this citrus fruit is used to create a fragrance that can chase off mosquitoes. Its repellent properties are also at work even while it is still growing in the garden, making it a great choice for containers that you can set around your patio.
It is very important that you don't use bergamot oil as a topical repellent during the day due to its high phototoxicity, which can cause your skin to get severely sunburned. You can use it directly on stings and insect bites, but don't rub it all over and then go out into the sun. However, it does make a great repellent spray to use in the areas where you are sitting and hanging out with friends and family. The strong citrusy smell can keep mosquitoes away and help you enjoy being outdoors without getting attacked by these annoying insects. Just make sure that you don't try these mosquito-repelling hacks that may actually be attracting them to your yard; in the case of essential oils, over-spraying won't improve the repellent effects.
How to use bergamot oil as a mosquito repellant
There are several ways you can use bergamot oil to repel mosquitoes. Since it is not recommended to apply the oil directly to your skin when you will be out in the sunlight, you can make a spray that you can use on your clothing and in the outdoor areas where you spend time. Simply mix several drops of the oil with water in a clean spray bottle. If you are attending or hosting an outdoor event at night where there will be no sunlight, you can use bergamot oil on your skin – just make sure that you have checked that you don't have any allergic reactions to it.
If you like the idea of using it with a carrier oil on your skin, make sure to look for a version of bergamot oil that is bergapten-free, which will eliminate the sensitivity to sunlight. This version is also very good for people who are on medications that increase sun sensitivity. Another way you can use bergamot oil is to add it to a diffuser and place it on tables in your outdoor area. They will release vapors of the oil-enhanced water into the air and let off the citrusy scent that will drive the mosquitoes away from your sitting and dining areas. Use bergamot oil along with planting these beautiful plants that will help keep these pesky bugs away from your patio, and you will be ready to enjoy your outdoor events.